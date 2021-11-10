Amalgamated Bank Has $1.88 Million Holdings in Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH)

Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in shares of Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH) by 676.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 87,610 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 76,328 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Tri Pointe Homes were worth $1,877,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TPH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,513,360 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $139,581,000 after buying an additional 693,019 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in Tri Pointe Homes by 14.6% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,878,800 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $40,262,000 after acquiring an additional 238,800 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Tri Pointe Homes by 36.0% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,798,133 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $36,610,000 after acquiring an additional 475,831 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Tri Pointe Homes by 24.0% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,753,429 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $37,576,000 after acquiring an additional 339,290 shares during the period. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 18.7% during the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,117,357 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $23,945,000 after acquiring an additional 176,264 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Tri Pointe Homes alerts:

In related news, CEO Douglas F. Bauer sold 30,787 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.11, for a total value of $742,274.57. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 144,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,495,925.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Steven J. Gilbert sold 6,592 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.50, for a total transaction of $161,504.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 71,700 shares of company stock valued at $1,739,726 over the last ninety days. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on TPH shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tri Pointe Homes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, October 23rd. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective (up from $31.00) on shares of Tri Pointe Homes in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Zelman & Associates raised shares of Tri Pointe Homes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Tri Pointe Homes from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Tri Pointe Homes has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.20.

NYSE TPH opened at $25.30 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The company has a fifty day moving average of $23.00. Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.24 and a 12 month high of $26.35. The stock has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.88 and a beta of 1.48.

Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The construction company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.28. Tri Pointe Homes had a net margin of 11.41% and a return on equity of 19.20%. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $947.82 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.63 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. will post 3.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tri Pointe Homes Profile

Tri Pointe Homes, Inc designs constructs and sells single-family homes and condominiums. It operates through the Homebuilding and Financial Services segments. The Homebuilding segment consists of six reportable segments: Maracay Homes, consisting of operations in Arizona; Pardee Homes, consisting of operations in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes, consisting of operations in Washington; Trendmaker Homes, consisting of operations in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes, consisting of operations in California and Colorado; and Winchester Homes, consisting of operations in Maryland and Virginia.

Recommended Story: Limitations of the P/E Growth ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TPH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH).

Receive News & Ratings for Tri Pointe Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tri Pointe Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.