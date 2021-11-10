Amalgamated Bank Makes New Investment in Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY)

Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 28,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,823,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of BSY. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Bentley Systems by 906.8% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 745 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 671 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new position in shares of Bentley Systems during the second quarter worth $46,000. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bentley Systems by 17.4% during the second quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 793 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in Bentley Systems during the second quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Bentley Systems in the first quarter valued at $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ BSY opened at $60.26 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $61.85 and a 200 day moving average of $60.44. The firm has a market cap of $16.29 billion, a PE ratio of 86.43, a PEG ratio of 10.36 and a beta of 0.09. Bentley Systems, Incorporated has a one year low of $31.14 and a one year high of $71.92.

Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.01. Bentley Systems had a net margin of 18.38% and a return on equity of 74.37%. The business had revenue of $248.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $248.16 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.17 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Bentley Systems, Incorporated will post 0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.20%. Bentley Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.53%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BSY. Griffin Securities initiated coverage on Bentley Systems in a report on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $59.47 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bentley Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Bentley Systems from $52.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Bentley Systems from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Bentley Systems from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.58.

In other Bentley Systems news, Director Brian F. Hughes sold 2,193 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.20, for a total value of $151,755.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,384,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Kirk B. Griswold sold 3,319 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $199,140.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 24.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Bentley Systems, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure engineering software solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers open modeling and open simulation applications for infrastructure design integration, which include MicroStation, OpenRoads, OpenRail, OpenPlant, OpenBuildings, OpenBridge, OpenSite, OpenWindPower, OpenTower, STAAD and RAM, LEAP and RM, SACS, MOSES, PLAXIS, SITEOPS, AutoPIPE, and LumenRT.

