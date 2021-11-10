Amalgamated Bank Purchases 19,616 Shares of Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY)

Amalgamated Bank raised its position in Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY) by 476.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 23,731 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 19,616 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank owned about 0.08% of Dycom Industries worth $1,769,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Dycom Industries in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Dycom Industries in the 2nd quarter worth $48,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of Dycom Industries in the 2nd quarter worth $60,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Dycom Industries in the 2nd quarter worth $62,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dycom Industries by 54.5% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,035 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. DA Davidson reduced their price target on Dycom Industries from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Dycom Industries from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Dycom Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $74.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.33.

DY opened at $82.82 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $73.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.36. Dycom Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $61.50 and a 1 year high of $101.16. The company has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.20 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 3.30 and a quick ratio of 3.15.

Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The construction company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.13). Dycom Industries had a net margin of 1.59% and a return on equity of 5.95%. The firm had revenue of $787.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $813.05 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.18 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Dycom Industries, Inc. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dycom Industries, Inc provides contracting services throughout the United States. Its services include engineering, construction, maintenance and installation services to telecommunications providers, underground facility locating services to various utilities, including other construction and maintenance services to electric and gas utilities, and others.

