Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) Updates Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) updated its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.150-$1.210 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.100. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.08 billion-$1.12 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $974.41 million.Amdocs also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $5.110-$5.310 EPS.

Separately, Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Amdocs from $84.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th.

Get Amdocs alerts:

DOX traded up $0.25 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $75.12. 7,988 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 590,391. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.85 billion, a PE ratio of 14.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.76. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $77.70 and its 200 day moving average is $77.73. Amdocs has a 12 month low of $59.72 and a 12 month high of $82.38.

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.02). Amdocs had a net margin of 16.05% and a return on equity of 15.52%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.17 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Amdocs will post 4.78 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. Amdocs’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.17%.

About Amdocs

Amdocs Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of software and services solutions for communications, entertainment, and media industries. It specializes in the development, implementation, and management of software and services associate with business support systems, operational support systems, service-driven network and other network solutions, entertainment offerings, and digital solutions.

Featured Story: How to Invest in a Bull Market

Receive News & Ratings for Amdocs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amdocs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.