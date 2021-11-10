American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL) Reaches New 52-Week High on Better-Than-Expected Earnings

American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock traded as high as $35.14 and last traded at $34.43, with a volume of 240524 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.55.

The financial services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $542.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $578.71 million. American Equity Investment Life had a return on equity of 5.30% and a net margin of 23.38%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 32.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.99 EPS.

AEL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James upped their price target on American Equity Investment Life from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut American Equity Investment Life from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on American Equity Investment Life from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on American Equity Investment Life from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, American Equity Investment Life has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.70.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in American Equity Investment Life by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 13,891 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 1,834 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 55.1% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 95,568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,825,000 after acquiring an additional 33,969 shares in the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP purchased a new stake in shares of American Equity Investment Life in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $369,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in American Equity Investment Life by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 273,358 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,080,000 after buying an additional 7,842 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in American Equity Investment Life in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $204,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.64% of the company’s stock.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $31.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.58. The company has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.25.

American Equity Investment Life Holding Co engages in the development and sale of fixed index and fixed rate annuity products. It focuses on the following portfolios: commercial mortgage loans, agricultural mortgage loans, and residential mortgage loans. The company was founded by David J. Noble on December 15, 1995 and is headquartered in West Des Moines, IA.

