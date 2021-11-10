American International Group (NYSE:AIG) Price Target Increased to $73.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

American International Group (NYSE:AIG) had its price objective increased by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $65.00 to $73.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the insurance provider’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 24.23% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of American International Group from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of American International Group from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of American International Group in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $63.00 price objective for the company. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of American International Group from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of American International Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, American International Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.85.

Shares of NYSE:AIG opened at $58.76 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $56.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.53. American International Group has a 12-month low of $35.55 and a 12-month high of $62.54. The firm has a market cap of $50.25 billion, a PE ratio of 9.22, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The insurance provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.09. American International Group had a net margin of 11.73% and a return on equity of 6.00%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that American International Group will post 4.74 EPS for the current year.

American International Group declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, August 5th that permits the company to buyback $6.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the insurance provider to buy up to 14.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in American International Group by 0.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 78,159,931 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,720,413,000 after buying an additional 387,764 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in American International Group by 5.3% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 67,087,453 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,193,363,000 after buying an additional 3,352,364 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in American International Group by 1.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 40,343,501 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,920,351,000 after buying an additional 386,999 shares during the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in American International Group by 4.3% during the second quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,647,223 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $982,808,000 after buying an additional 848,957 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its stake in American International Group by 3.1% during the second quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 18,278,986 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $870,080,000 after buying an additional 548,594 shares during the last quarter. 89.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American International Group, Inc engages in the provision of a range of property casualty insurance, life insurance, retirement products, and other financial services to commercial and individual customers. It operates through the following segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement and Other Operations.

