American National Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ:AMNB) Stock Holdings Lowered by Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA

Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA lowered its position in shares of American National Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ:AMNB) by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 33,109 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,660 shares during the period. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA owned 0.30% of American National Bankshares worth $1,029,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in shares of American National Bankshares by 108,200.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,249 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 3,246 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of American National Bankshares by 7.2% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of American National Bankshares during the first quarter worth about $220,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of American National Bankshares during the second quarter worth about $253,000. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its position in American National Bankshares by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,903 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $294,000 after buying an additional 632 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.08% of the company’s stock.

Get American National Bankshares alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:AMNB traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $38.98. 7 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,368. American National Bankshares Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.38 and a 52 week high of $40.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.48. The company has a market cap of $424.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.37 and a beta of 1.15.

American National Bankshares (NASDAQ:AMNB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.16. American National Bankshares had a net margin of 35.20% and a return on equity of 11.98%. On average, analysts anticipate that American National Bankshares Inc. will post 3.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on AMNB shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of American National Bankshares from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $35.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Sunday, July 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of American National Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Stephens upgraded shares of American National Bankshares from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $36.50 to $39.50 in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.38.

American National Bankshares Profile

American National Bankshares, Inc (Virginia) is a one-bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It offers commercial, mortgage and consumer banking, trust and investment services, and insurance. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Trust and Investment Services, and Other.

See Also: What is Blockchain?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMNB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American National Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ:AMNB).

Receive News & Ratings for American National Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American National Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.