American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.770-$0.850 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.910. The company issued revenue guidance of $415 million-$419 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $405.23 million.American Public Education also updated its Q4 2021 guidance to $0.310-$0.380 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of American Public Education from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $38.20.

Shares of APEI traded up $0.37 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $25.31. 80,929 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 118,692. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $25.76 and a 200-day moving average of $27.57. American Public Education has a 52 week low of $23.88 and a 52 week high of $39.19. The stock has a market cap of $473.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.83, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.51.

American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.02). American Public Education had a net margin of 4.40% and a return on equity of 4.17%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.18 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that American Public Education will post 1 EPS for the current year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in American Public Education stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in American Public Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEI) by 58.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 73,471 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,021 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.39% of American Public Education worth $2,082,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 96.14% of the company’s stock.

American Public Education Company Profile

American Public Education, Inc provides online and on-campus postsecondary education services. It operates through the following segments: American Public Education and Hondros College of Nursing. The American Public Education segment reflects the operational activities of the company’s subsidiary American Public University System, Inc, other corporate activities and minority investments.

