American States Water (NYSE:AWR) Announces $0.37 Quarterly Dividend

American States Water (NYSE:AWR) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 28th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a dividend of 0.365 per share by the utilities provider on Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th.

American States Water has raised its dividend by 28.8% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 11 years. American States Water has a dividend payout ratio of 56.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect American States Water to earn $2.58 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.46 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 56.6%.

American States Water stock opened at $93.04 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $89.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a PE ratio of 36.74 and a beta of 0.11. American States Water has a 1-year low of $70.07 and a 1-year high of $94.96.

American States Water (NYSE:AWR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $136.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.00 million. American States Water had a net margin of 18.60% and a return on equity of 14.31%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. Research analysts forecast that American States Water will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on AWR shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of American States Water from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $98.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of American States Water from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $93.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of American States Water in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $87.00 price target on the stock.

In other American States Water news, Director Anne M. Holloway sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.72, for a total transaction of $53,232.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Diana M. Bonta sold 518 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.63, for a total transaction of $48,500.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 6,342 shares of company stock worth $575,057. 0.97% of the stock is owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in American States Water stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in American States Water (NYSE:AWR) by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 296,452 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,670 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.80% of American States Water worth $23,586,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 69.23% of the company’s stock.

