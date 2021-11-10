AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) PT Raised to $145.00

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) had its price target raised by equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $144.00 to $145.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 16.31% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. TheStreet raised shares of AmerisourceBergen from a “d” rating to an “a-” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $138.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $156.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.78.

NYSE:ABC opened at $124.67 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $122.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $119.74. AmerisourceBergen has a 12 month low of $94.89 and a 12 month high of $129.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.92. The stock has a market cap of $25.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.49.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.03. AmerisourceBergen had a net margin of 0.72% and a return on equity of 2,040.08%. The company had revenue of $58.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.05 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.89 EPS. AmerisourceBergen’s revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that AmerisourceBergen will post 10.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP John G. Chou sold 6,081 shares of AmerisourceBergen stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.94, for a total value of $717,193.14. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 73,182 shares in the company, valued at $8,631,085.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert P. Mauch sold 41,214 shares of AmerisourceBergen stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.34, for a total transaction of $5,165,762.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 108,609 shares of company stock valued at $13,288,419 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 28.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ABC. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 63.6% in the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in shares of AmerisourceBergen in the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AmerisourceBergen in the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of AmerisourceBergen in the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of AmerisourceBergen in the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. 63.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AmerisourceBergen Corp. engages provision of pharmaceutical products and business solutions that improve access to care. It operates through the Pharmaceutical Distribution Services and Other segments. The Pharmaceutical Distribution Services segment distributes an offering of brand-name; specialty brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals; over-the-counter healthcare products; home healthcare supplies and equipment; and related services to healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems; independent and chain retail pharmacies; mail order pharmacies; medical clinics; and long-term care and alternate site pharmacies.

