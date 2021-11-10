Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Shares Purchased by Front Row Advisors LLC

Front Row Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 9,498 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Front Row Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $2,131,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Amgen by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,931,381 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $7,295,774,000 after acquiring an additional 238,297 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Amgen by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,040,932 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,447,476,000 after acquiring an additional 80,922 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Amgen by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,994,174 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,429,808,000 after acquiring an additional 313,744 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Amgen by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,242,037 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,765,247,000 after acquiring an additional 871,428 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in Amgen by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,899,559 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,194,268,000 after acquiring an additional 386,976 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.95% of the company’s stock.

Amgen stock traded up $2.68 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $214.39. 37,879 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,629,344. The company’s 50-day moving average is $212.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $230.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.05, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.64. Amgen Inc. has a 52-week low of $200.47 and a 52-week high of $276.69. The firm has a market cap of $120.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.83, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.61.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The medical research company reported $4.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.22 by $0.45. Amgen had a net margin of 21.77% and a return on equity of 108.67%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.37 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 16.83 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th will be given a $1.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 15th. This represents a $7.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.28%. Amgen’s payout ratio is currently 72.50%.

AMGN has been the subject of several research reports. Daiwa Capital Markets cut shares of Amgen from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $220.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Amgen from $251.00 to $235.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Amgen from $217.00 to $216.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Amgen in a research note on Friday, September 10th. They set a “hold” rating and a $222.00 price objective for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on shares of Amgen from $234.00 to $216.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $241.81.

About Amgen

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA.

