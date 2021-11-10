Amigo (LON:AMGO) Shares Up 5.7%

Amigo Holdings PLC (LON:AMGO) shot up 5.7% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 12.75 ($0.17) and last traded at GBX 12.26 ($0.16). 728,470 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 11,588,708 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 11.60 ($0.15).

The firm has a market cap of £55.61 million and a P/E ratio of -0.20. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 10.97 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 12.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 427.88, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Amigo Company Profile (LON:AMGO)

Amigo Holdings PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides guarantor loans to individuals in the United Kingdom. It also engages in trading business. The company was founded in 2005 and is based in Bournemouth, the United Kingdom. Amigo Holdings PLC is a subsidiary of Richmond Group Limited.

Recommended Story: How a Strangle Strategy is different from a Straddle Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Amigo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amigo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.