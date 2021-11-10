Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) Shares Sold by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. trimmed its holdings in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) by 23.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,935,728 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 917,466 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned about 0.49% of Amphenol worth $200,832,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 119.0% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,344,708 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,078,260,000 after acquiring an additional 8,880,817 shares during the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG increased its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 7,327.2% in the 2nd quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 8,338,787 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $570,456,000 after acquiring an additional 8,226,513 shares during the last quarter. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Amphenol in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $494,085,000. Select Equity Group L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 99.6% in the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 9,140,006 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $602,966,000 after acquiring an additional 4,560,709 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,850,704 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,152,758,000 after acquiring an additional 2,549,182 shares during the last quarter. 93.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Amphenol alerts:

Shares of Amphenol stock opened at $82.29 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market cap of $49.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.13. Amphenol Co. has a fifty-two week low of $58.58 and a fifty-two week high of $82.34.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.72 billion. Amphenol had a return on equity of 25.73% and a net margin of 14.43%. The company’s revenue was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Amphenol Co. will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This is a positive change from Amphenol’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 20th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio is 24.42%.

In related news, VP David M. Silverman sold 32,922 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.00, for a total transaction of $2,436,228.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 27,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.25, for a total value of $2,096,875.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 340,500 shares of company stock valued at $25,738,279. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on APH. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amphenol in a research note on Sunday, August 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Amphenol from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, September 26th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Amphenol from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Amphenol from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Amphenol from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.39.

Amphenol Profile

Amphenol Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of electrical, electronic and fiber optic connectors interconnect systems, antennas, sensors and sensor-based products, and coaxial and high-speed specialty cable. It operates through the Interconnect Products and Assemblies; and Cables Products and Solutions segments.

Recommended Story: Calculate Your Return on Investment (ROI)



Receive News & Ratings for Amphenol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amphenol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.