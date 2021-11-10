Amundi Acquires Shares of 1,317 Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM)

Amundi acquired a new stake in Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 1,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $248,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Barrett Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Sanderson Farms in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Sanderson Farms in the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Sanderson Farms by 114.7% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Sanderson Farms in the 2nd quarter valued at about $73,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Sanderson Farms by 7,980.0% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the period. 80.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:SAFM opened at $188.39 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $4.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.06 and a beta of 0.66. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $189.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $182.20. Sanderson Farms, Inc. has a one year low of $125.55 and a one year high of $200.00.

Sanderson Farms (NASDAQ:SAFM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $7.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.73 by $0.65. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. Sanderson Farms had a net margin of 6.90% and a return on equity of 19.68%. The firm’s revenue was up 41.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.48 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Sanderson Farms, Inc. will post 21.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 5th were paid a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 4th. Sanderson Farms’s payout ratio is 13.13%.

SAFM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Sanderson Farms from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $203.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Sanderson Farms from $175.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sanderson Farms from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $210.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Sanderson Farms from $180.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Consumer Edge raised shares of Sanderson Farms from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $203.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sanderson Farms currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $196.00.

Sanderson Farms, Inc is a poultry processing company, which engages in the production, processing, marketing, and distribution of fresh, frozen, further processed, and partially cooked chicken products. It operates through the following divisions: Production, Processing, and Foods. The Production division refers to the production of chickens to the broiler stage.

