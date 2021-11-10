Amundi Buys Shares of 841 Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS)

Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 841 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LFUS. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Littelfuse by 12,836.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 26,520 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,839,000 after buying an additional 26,315 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Littelfuse by 8.7% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,995 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,743,000 after buying an additional 2,085 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Littelfuse by 14.5% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 665,057 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $175,867,000 after buying an additional 84,001 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Littelfuse by 103.6% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,867 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,287,000 after buying an additional 2,477 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in shares of Littelfuse by 7.7% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 13,049 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,451,000 after purchasing an additional 929 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Littelfuse alerts:

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on LFUS. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $315.00 price target on shares of Littelfuse in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Littelfuse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $283.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th.

Shares of NASDAQ:LFUS opened at $324.17 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $7.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $284.23 and its 200-day moving average is $268.37. Littelfuse, Inc. has a 52-week low of $213.00 and a 52-week high of $324.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a current ratio of 3.41.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The technology company reported $3.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.15 by $0.80. Littelfuse had a return on equity of 17.85% and a net margin of 15.09%. The company had revenue of $539.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $518.81 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.16 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 37.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Littelfuse, Inc. will post 12.67 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 18th will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 17th. Littelfuse’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.12%.

In related news, Director T J. Chung sold 3,427 shares of Littelfuse stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $319.47, for a total transaction of $1,094,823.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Matthew Cole sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.83, for a total transaction of $353,796.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 28,700 shares of company stock worth $8,503,676. 2.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Littelfuse Company Profile

Littelfuse, Inc engages in the manufacture of technologies in circuit protection, power control and sensing. It operates through the following segments: Electronics, Automotive, and Industrial. The Electronics segment includes the broadest and deepest portfolio of overvoltage and overcurrent solutions.

See Also: Trading Strategy Methods for Individual Investors



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LFUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS).

Receive News & Ratings for Littelfuse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Littelfuse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.