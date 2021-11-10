Amundi Invests $238,000 in Millicom International Cellular S.A. (NASDAQ:TIGO)

Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Millicom International Cellular S.A. (NASDAQ:TIGO) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 6,006 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Millicom International Cellular by 27.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 86,260 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,295,000 after purchasing an additional 18,746 shares in the last quarter. Clifford Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Millicom International Cellular by 40.2% in the 2nd quarter. Clifford Capital Partners LLC now owns 7,748 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 2,221 shares in the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC lifted its position in Millicom International Cellular by 21.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 25,557 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,023,000 after acquiring an additional 4,502 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Millicom International Cellular in the 1st quarter valued at $209,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Millicom International Cellular in the 1st quarter valued at $172,000. 4.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TIGO opened at $35.74 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.40 and a beta of 0.77. Millicom International Cellular S.A. has a 12 month low of $34.63 and a 12 month high of $46.18. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41.

Millicom International Cellular (NASDAQ:TIGO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The technology company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.38). Millicom International Cellular had a negative net margin of 2.50% and a negative return on equity of 4.80%.

About Millicom International Cellular

Millicom International Cellular SA engages in the cable and mobile services. It operates through the Latin America and Africa geographical segments. The Latin America segment includes the Guatemala and Honduras joint ventures. The Africa segment comprises of the operations in Tanzania. The company was founded on December 14, 1990 and is headquartered in Luxembourg.

