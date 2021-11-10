Amundi Purchases New Holdings in The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN)

Amundi purchased a new stake in The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 4,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $198,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in The Hain Celestial Group by 0.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,101,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,023,000 after purchasing an additional 28,801 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in The Hain Celestial Group by 38.7% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,796,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,548,000 after purchasing an additional 1,617,926 shares during the last quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in The Hain Celestial Group by 32.5% in the second quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,371,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,382,000 after purchasing an additional 1,071,582 shares during the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its holdings in The Hain Celestial Group by 13.0% in the second quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 3,835,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,859,000 after purchasing an additional 440,307 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in The Hain Celestial Group by 9.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,138,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,784,000 after purchasing an additional 185,686 shares during the last quarter. 97.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ HAIN opened at $47.95 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $42.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.93. The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.47 and a 52-week high of $48.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.09 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. The Hain Celestial Group had a return on equity of 9.91% and a net margin of 3.93%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.27 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. will post 1.59 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on HAIN shares. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on The Hain Celestial Group from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Hain Celestial Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.00.

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc engages in the production and distribution of organic and natural products. Its brands include Alba Botanica, Avalon Organics, Earth’s Best, JASON, Live Clean, Imagine, and Queen Helene. The company was founded by Irwin David Simon on May 19, 1993 and is headquartered in Lake Success, NY.

