Amundi Purchases New Stake in Information Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:III)

Amundi bought a new position in shares of Information Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:III) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 32,161 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $188,000. Amundi owned approximately 0.07% of Information Services Group as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. purchased a new stake in Information Services Group during the first quarter worth $25,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Information Services Group by 183.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,633 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 4,936 shares in the last quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC purchased a new stake in Information Services Group during the second quarter worth $59,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in Information Services Group during the second quarter worth $60,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in Information Services Group during the first quarter worth $46,000. Institutional investors own 51.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:III opened at $9.27 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Information Services Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.51 and a 52-week high of $9.48. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.47. The company has a market capitalization of $449.25 million, a P/E ratio of 34.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.69.

Information Services Group (NASDAQ:III) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The business services provider reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.05. Information Services Group had a return on equity of 17.50% and a net margin of 4.88%. The business had revenue of $70.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.54 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Information Services Group, Inc. will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be given a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. Information Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.44%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Information Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th.

About Information Services Group

Information Services Group, Inc engages in the provision of sourcing advisory services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The firm offers business advisory, human resources technology and delivery services, organizational change management and software advisory services to the aerospace, defense, automotive, banking, energy, healthcare, and insurance industries.

