Amundi Takes $225,000 Position in nLIGHT, Inc. (NASDAQ:LASR)

Amundi purchased a new stake in nLIGHT, Inc. (NASDAQ:LASR) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 6,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in nLIGHT in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in nLIGHT by 212.0% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 1,537 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in nLIGHT by 38.0% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 701 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in nLIGHT by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caption Management LLC acquired a new position in nLIGHT in the 1st quarter valued at about $163,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on LASR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of nLIGHT from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of nLIGHT in a research note on Monday, October 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of nLIGHT from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of nLIGHT from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.17.

Shares of NASDAQ:LASR opened at $27.50 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $27.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.29. nLIGHT, Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.65 and a 12-month high of $46.45. The firm has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of -44.35 and a beta of 2.33.

nLIGHT (NASDAQ:LASR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.02. nLIGHT had a negative net margin of 9.48% and a negative return on equity of 8.17%. The firm had revenue of $72.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.32 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.04) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that nLIGHT, Inc. will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Scott H. Keeney sold 122,266 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.58, for a total transaction of $3,616,628.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Ran Bareket sold 9,977 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.40, for a total transaction of $253,415.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 148,531 shares of company stock valued at $4,269,752. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About nLIGHT

nLIGHT, Inc develops and manufactures semiconductor and fiber lasers components. Its products include semiconductor lasers, fiber lasers and optical fibers. It operates through the following segments: Laser Products and Advanced Development. The Laser Products segment includes products such as fiber lasers, diodes, complete laser systems and components.

