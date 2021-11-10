Amundi Takes Position in Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO)

Amundi acquired a new stake in Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 3,264 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $180,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,082,010 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $445,400,000 after buying an additional 203,105 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 27.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,974,507 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $329,256,000 after buying an additional 1,294,607 shares during the period. Rock Springs Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 2,543,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $131,352,000 after buying an additional 20,079 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,970,059 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $108,570,000 after buying an additional 237,469 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,154,724 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $63,637,000 after buying an additional 18,467 shares during the period.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on Agios Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, July 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Agios Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their target price on Agios Pharmaceuticals from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.73.

AGIO opened at $43.52 on Wednesday. Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.47 and a 52 week high of $62.15. The business’s 50 day moving average is $46.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.77.

Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.48) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.57) by $0.09. During the same period last year, the business posted ($1.43) EPS. Equities analysts predict that Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Agios Pharmaceuticals

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and development of novel investigational medicines to treat cancer and rare genetic diseases. It focuses on diseases that are directly caused by changes in genes or chromosomes, often passed from one generation to the next.

