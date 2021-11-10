Amyris (NASDAQ:AMRS) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Amyris (NASDAQ:AMRS) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $47.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.21 million. The business’s revenue was up 39.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.41) EPS. Amyris updated its FY 2021 guidance to EPS.

Amyris stock traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $7.84. 430,085 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,760,805. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a PE ratio of -3.94 and a beta of 1.43. Amyris has a 12-month low of $1.98 and a 12-month high of $23.42. The business’s 50-day moving average is $13.52 and its 200-day moving average is $14.21.

AMRS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Amyris from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Amyris from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Cowen assumed coverage on Amyris in a report on Friday, October 15th. They set a $19.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on Amyris from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Roth Capital cut their price objective on Amyris from $22.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amyris currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.89.

In other news, insider Nicole Kelsey sold 3,483 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.86, for a total value of $51,757.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO Hermanus Kieftenbeld sold 24,380 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.86, for a total value of $362,286.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 46,630 shares of company stock valued at $692,922. 36.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Amyris stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Amyris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRS) by 17.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 478,581 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 70,223 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.16% of Amyris worth $7,834,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 44.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amyris Company Profile

Amyris, Inc engages in the provision of bioscience solutions. It offers its products to health and wellness, clean beauty, and flavor and fragrance markets. The company was founded by Jack D. Newman, Kinkead Keith Reiling, and Neil Renninger on July 17, 2003 and is headquartered in Emeryville, CA.

