Amyris (NASDAQ:AMRS) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Amyris (NASDAQ:AMRS) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $47.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.21 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.41) earnings per share. Amyris’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Amyris updated its FY 2021 guidance to EPS.

Shares of AMRS opened at $7.96 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.21. Amyris has a twelve month low of $1.98 and a twelve month high of $23.42.

In related news, COO Eduardo Alvarez sold 17,605 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.86, for a total value of $261,610.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Nicole Kelsey sold 3,483 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.86, for a total value of $51,757.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 46,630 shares of company stock worth $692,922. Company insiders own 36.30% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Amyris stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Amyris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRS) by 17.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 478,581 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 70,223 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.16% of Amyris worth $7,834,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 44.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AMRS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Amyris from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Amyris in a research note on Friday, October 15th. They issued a $19.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on shares of Amyris from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Roth Capital decreased their price target on shares of Amyris from $22.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Amyris from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.89.

About Amyris

Amyris, Inc engages in the provision of bioscience solutions. It offers its products to health and wellness, clean beauty, and flavor and fragrance markets. The company was founded by Jack D. Newman, Kinkead Keith Reiling, and Neil Renninger on July 17, 2003 and is headquartered in Emeryville, CA.

