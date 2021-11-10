Analysts Anticipate Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.51 Billion

Equities analysts forecast that Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) will announce $3.51 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Berry Global Group’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $3.28 billion and the highest is $3.60 billion. Berry Global Group reported sales of $3.01 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 16.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, November 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Berry Global Group will report full-year sales of $13.71 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $13.47 billion to $13.83 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $13.94 billion, with estimates ranging from $13.47 billion to $14.55 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Berry Global Group.

Get Berry Global Group alerts:

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BERY. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $83.00 target price on shares of Berry Global Group in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Mizuho began coverage on Berry Global Group in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Berry Global Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Truist Securities began coverage on Berry Global Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Berry Global Group from $80.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.27.

In other news, President Curt Begle sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.99, for a total transaction of $951,860.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 2.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Berry Global Group by 2,677.5% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 202,177 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,309,000 after purchasing an additional 194,898 shares during the last quarter. BOKF NA purchased a new position in Berry Global Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,569,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Berry Global Group by 150.9% in the 3rd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 8,169 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $497,000 after buying an additional 4,913 shares in the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. grew its stake in Berry Global Group by 80.2% in the 3rd quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 20,899 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,272,000 after buying an additional 9,299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in Berry Global Group by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,510,950 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $213,747,000 after buying an additional 377,947 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BERY traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $67.28. 554,599 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 924,455. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.10 billion, a PE ratio of 13.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.34. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.29. Berry Global Group has a 52-week low of $48.65 and a 52-week high of $70.90.

Berry Global Group Company Profile

Berry Global Group, Inc engages in the provision of value added engineered materials, nonwoven specialty materials and consumer packaging with customized solutions. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Packaging International, Consumer Packaging North America, Engineered Materials and Health, Hygiene & Specialties.

Recommended Story: What is a put option?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Berry Global Group (BERY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Berry Global Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Berry Global Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.