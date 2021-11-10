Analysts Anticipate Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EDR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.31 Billion

Analysts predict that Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EDR) will report sales of $1.31 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Endeavor Group’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.28 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.34 billion. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, November 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Endeavor Group will report full-year sales of $4.83 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.82 billion to $4.85 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $5.65 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.63 billion to $5.66 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Endeavor Group.

Get Endeavor Group alerts:

Endeavor Group (NYSE:EDR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported 0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of -0.01 by 0.20. The firm had revenue of 1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of 1.14 billion.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on EDR shares. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Endeavor Group from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Endeavor Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Endeavor Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of 33.31.

NYSE:EDR opened at 27.00 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is 26.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69. Endeavor Group has a 1-year low of 22.02 and a 1-year high of 33.20.

In other Endeavor Group news, CEO Ariel Emanuel sold 271,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of 26.29, for a total transaction of 7,146,936.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TCW Group Inc. bought a new position in Endeavor Group during the second quarter valued at $2,716,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Endeavor Group during the second quarter worth $19,922,000. Sanders Morris Harris LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Endeavor Group during the second quarter worth $3,655,000. Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Endeavor Group during the second quarter worth $507,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Endeavor Group during the second quarter worth $341,000. 40.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Endeavor Group

Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc operates as an entertainment, sports, and content company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Owned Sports Properties, Events, Experiences & Rights, and Representation. The Owned Sports Properties segment operates a portfolio of sports properties, including Ultimate Fighting Championship, Professional Bull Rider, and Euroleague that license broadcast and other intellectual property rights and operate exclusive live events.

Further Reading: Cryptocurrencies

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Endeavor Group (EDR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Endeavor Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Endeavor Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.