Analysts Anticipate Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.23 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) to report $3.23 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for Henry Schein’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $3.09 billion and the highest is $3.34 billion. Henry Schein posted sales of $3.17 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 1.9%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Henry Schein will report full year sales of $12.25 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $12.14 billion to $12.35 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $12.68 billion, with estimates ranging from $12.37 billion to $12.95 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Henry Schein.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. Henry Schein had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 5.12%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.03 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on HSIC shares. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Henry Schein from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Henry Schein from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Barrington Research upped their price objective on Henry Schein from $91.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Henry Schein from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.25.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Henry Schein in the second quarter worth $27,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in Henry Schein in the first quarter worth $34,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in Henry Schein by 44.4% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 794 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in Henry Schein in the second quarter worth $63,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Henry Schein in the third quarter worth $75,000. Institutional investors own 92.94% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:HSIC traded up $0.03 on Wednesday, reaching $78.18. 414,921 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 869,886. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.19. The firm has a market cap of $10.84 billion, a PE ratio of 17.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.80. Henry Schein has a 12 month low of $60.70 and a 12 month high of $83.45.

About Henry Schein

Henry Schein, Inc engages in the provision of health care products and services to medical, dental, and veterinary office-based practitioners. It operates through the Healthcare Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services segments. The Healthcare Distribution segment includes consumable products, small equipment, laboratory products, large equipment, equipment repair services, branded and generic pharmaceuticals, vaccines, surgical products, diagnostic tests, infection-control products and vitamins.

