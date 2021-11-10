Analysts Anticipate Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) to Announce $3.08 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) will post earnings of $3.08 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Norfolk Southern’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.01 to $3.11. Norfolk Southern reported earnings of $2.64 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Norfolk Southern will report full year earnings of $12.08 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.00 to $12.16. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $13.45 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.37 to $13.94. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Norfolk Southern.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The railroad operator reported $3.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.74 billion. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 20.24% and a net margin of 26.84%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.51 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NSC. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $325.00 to $310.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Bank of America upgraded Norfolk Southern from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $263.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $305.00 to $313.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $324.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $292.13.

In other news, CMO Alan H. Shaw sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.15, for a total transaction of $245,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 30,869 shares in the company, valued at $7,567,535.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Clyde H. Allison, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.13, for a total value of $1,450,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hoylecohen LLC grew its position in Norfolk Southern by 7.3% in the first quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 3,653 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $981,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in Norfolk Southern in the first quarter valued at $6,337,000. MML Investors Services LLC grew its position in Norfolk Southern by 2.9% in the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 11,177 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $3,001,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the period. Laurion Capital Management LP grew its position in Norfolk Southern by 106.5% in the first quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 2,900 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $779,000 after acquiring an additional 47,649 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in Norfolk Southern by 20.4% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 360,640 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $96,840,000 after acquiring an additional 61,126 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NSC traded down $2.13 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $282.47. 12,046 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,182,659. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $262.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $267.23. The firm has a market cap of $68.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.29, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.35. Norfolk Southern has a twelve month low of $226.09 and a twelve month high of $296.06.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th will be given a dividend of $1.09 per share. This represents a $4.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 4th. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is 37.46%.

About Norfolk Southern

Norfolk Southern Corp. is a transportation company, which owns a freight railroad. It engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods primarily in the Southeast, East, and Midwest and, via interchange with rail carriers, to and from the rest of the United States.

