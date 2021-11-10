Analysts Anticipate Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA) Will Announce Earnings of $0.55 Per Share

Analysts predict that Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA) (TSE:PPL) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.55 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Pembina Pipeline’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.50 to $0.59. Pembina Pipeline reported earnings of $0.42 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 31%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Pembina Pipeline will report full year earnings of $2.06 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.77 to $2.49. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $2.20 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.92 to $2.45. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Pembina Pipeline.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$43.00 to C$45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Pembina Pipeline from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$42.00 to C$43.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.36.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PBA. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 39.1% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,581 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 726 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 33.3% in the third quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 1,792 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 48.9% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 499,011 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $15,815,000 after buying an additional 163,812 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 16.7% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 552,423 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $17,509,000 after buying an additional 78,950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning lifted its holdings in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 16.6% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 19,099 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $605,000 after buying an additional 2,720 shares in the last quarter. 52.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:PBA traded down $1.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $33.41. 1,018,666 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,092,580. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Pembina Pipeline has a fifty-two week low of $22.52 and a fifty-two week high of $34.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -143.58, a PEG ratio of 6.06 and a beta of 1.43.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.1685 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 23rd. This is an increase from Pembina Pipeline’s previous monthly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.05%. Pembina Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio is -824.97%.

Pembina Pipeline Corp. engages in the provision of transportation and midstream services. It operates through the following segments: Pipelines, Facilities, Marketing and New Ventures, and Corporate. The Pipelines segment includes conventional, oil sands and transmission pipeline systems, crude oil storage and terminalling business and related infrastructure.

