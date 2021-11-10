Analysts Anticipate Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA) Will Announce Earnings of $0.55 Per Share

Analysts predict that Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA) (TSE:PPL) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.55 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Pembina Pipeline’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.50 to $0.59. Pembina Pipeline reported earnings of $0.42 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 31%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.
On average, analysts expect that Pembina Pipeline will report full year earnings of $2.06 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.77 to $2.49. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $2.20 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.92 to $2.45. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Pembina Pipeline.
A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$43.00 to C$45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Pembina Pipeline from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$42.00 to C$43.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.36.
NYSE:PBA traded down $1.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $33.41. 1,018,666 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,092,580. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Pembina Pipeline has a fifty-two week low of $22.52 and a fifty-two week high of $34.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -143.58, a PEG ratio of 6.06 and a beta of 1.43.
The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.1685 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 23rd. This is an increase from Pembina Pipeline’s previous monthly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.05%. Pembina Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio is -824.97%.
Pembina Pipeline Company Profile
Pembina Pipeline Corp. engages in the provision of transportation and midstream services. It operates through the following segments: Pipelines, Facilities, Marketing and New Ventures, and Corporate. The Pipelines segment includes conventional, oil sands and transmission pipeline systems, crude oil storage and terminalling business and related infrastructure.
