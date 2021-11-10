Analysts Anticipate Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC) to Announce $1.45 EPS

Brokerages expect Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.45 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Science Applications International’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.34 to $1.64. Science Applications International posted earnings of $1.62 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 10.5%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Monday, December 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Science Applications International will report full year earnings of $6.69 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.51 to $7.10. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $7.12 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.67 to $7.75. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Science Applications International.

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The information technology services provider reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.79 billion. Science Applications International had a net margin of 3.93% and a return on equity of 26.92%. Science Applications International’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.63 EPS.

SAIC has been the subject of several research reports. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Science Applications International in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. William Blair lowered shares of Science Applications International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Science Applications International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.20.

Science Applications International stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $89.51. 5,365 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 362,962. The firm has a market cap of $5.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.41 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $87.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $87.89. Science Applications International has a 1-year low of $77.65 and a 1-year high of $103.95.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 14th. Science Applications International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.45%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SAIC. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Science Applications International by 108.3% during the second quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 929,868 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $81,577,000 after purchasing an additional 483,382 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Science Applications International by 29.1% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,333,922 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $117,025,000 after acquiring an additional 300,353 shares in the last quarter. Lakewood Capital Management LP raised its position in Science Applications International by 99.9% during the first quarter. Lakewood Capital Management LP now owns 421,600 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $35,242,000 after acquiring an additional 210,700 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in Science Applications International by 192.8% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 307,229 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $25,632,000 after acquiring an additional 202,305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners raised its position in Science Applications International by 4.3% during the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,326,292 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $379,612,000 after acquiring an additional 177,783 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.28% of the company’s stock.

Science Applications International Corp. is a provider of technical, engineering and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily to the U.S. government. Its offerings include: engineering; technology integration; maintenance of ground and maritime systems; logistics; training and simulation; operation and program support services; and end-to-end services spanning the design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment and security of its customers’ entire IT infrastructure.

