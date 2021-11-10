Analysts Expect Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $11.79 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD) will announce $11.79 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Affimed’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $5.80 million to $20.58 million. Affimed posted sales of $12.33 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.4%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, November 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Affimed will report full year sales of $48.60 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $35.96 million to $69.44 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $69.93 million, with estimates ranging from $17.40 million to $199.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Affimed.

Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, September 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $11.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.57 million. Affimed had a negative return on equity of 34.91% and a negative net margin of 91.76%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.18) EPS.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AFMD. Truist Securities began coverage on Affimed in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Affimed from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on Affimed from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Truist began coverage on Affimed in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Affimed in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.13.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AFMD. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Affimed by 71.9% during the first quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 5,285,708 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $41,810,000 after purchasing an additional 2,210,708 shares during the last quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. acquired a new position in Affimed during the first quarter worth $8,060,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Affimed by 47.5% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,846,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $17,590,000 after acquiring an additional 916,189 shares during the period. 683 Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Affimed by 19.2% during the first quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 5,114,712 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $40,458,000 after acquiring an additional 825,000 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in Affimed by 338.6% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,057,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,361,000 after acquiring an additional 816,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.02% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AFMD traded down $0.58 on Wednesday, reaching $5.65. The stock had a trading volume of 2,926,382 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,982,373. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.37 and a current ratio of 3.38. Affimed has a 12-month low of $4.21 and a 12-month high of $11.74. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.36. The stock has a market cap of $555.32 million, a P/E ratio of -12.28 and a beta of 2.57.

About Affimed

Affimed NV engages in the discovery and development of cancer immunotherapies. It offers ROCK novel proprietary antibody platform, which delivers types of next-generation tetravalent antibody formats, including bispecific and trispecific innate cell engagers. It operates through the following geographical segments: Germany, Europe, and USA.

