Analysts Expect American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) Will Announce Earnings of -$1.36 Per Share

Brokerages expect that American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) will report earnings per share of ($1.36) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for American Airlines Group’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.29 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($2.08). American Airlines Group reported earnings per share of ($3.86) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 64.8%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th.

On average, analysts expect that American Airlines Group will report full-year earnings of ($8.70) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($8.75) to ($8.60). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.25 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.10) to $2.16. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover American Airlines Group.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The airline reported ($0.99) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.04) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $9 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.92 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 183.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($5.54) EPS.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares raised American Airlines Group to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on American Airlines Group from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded American Airlines Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Berenberg Bank upgraded American Airlines Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded American Airlines Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American Airlines Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.73.

NASDAQ:AAL opened at $22.26 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.05 and a beta of 1.68. American Airlines Group has a twelve month low of $11.65 and a twelve month high of $26.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $20.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.09.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAL. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in American Airlines Group by 36.4% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 96,257 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $2,301,000 after purchasing an additional 25,690 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of American Airlines Group by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 127,974 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $3,059,000 after acquiring an additional 9,300 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Airlines Group during the 1st quarter valued at $226,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of American Airlines Group by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,283,726 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $30,681,000 after acquiring an additional 111,421 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of American Airlines Group during the 1st quarter valued at $2,337,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.23% of the company’s stock.

American Airlines Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of a network carrier through its principal wholly-owned mainline operating subsidiary, American. The firm offers air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the following geographical segments: Department of Transportation Domestic; Department of Transportation Latin America; Department of Transportation Atlantic; and Department of Transportation Pacific.

