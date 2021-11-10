Analysts Expect Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE:PLAN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $146.09 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE:PLAN) to report sales of $146.09 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Anaplan’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $146.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $146.20 million. Anaplan reported sales of $114.88 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 27.2%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, November 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Anaplan will report full year sales of $572.73 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $572.50 million to $573.04 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $717.54 million, with estimates ranging from $705.00 million to $735.11 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Anaplan.

Get Anaplan alerts:

Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 30th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.05. Anaplan had a negative return on equity of 64.29% and a negative net margin of 35.47%. The company had revenue of $144.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133.80 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.04) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 35.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on PLAN shares. Truist increased their price objective on Anaplan from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Anaplan from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Truist Securities increased their price objective on Anaplan from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price objective on Anaplan from $90.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Anaplan from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.96.

In related news, CRO William Schuh sold 5,588 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.94, for a total value of $362,884.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Frank Calderoni sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.06, for a total transaction of $2,702,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 463,748 shares of company stock worth $30,670,245. Corporate insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ieq Capital LLC lifted its position in Anaplan by 1.9% in the third quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 11,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $714,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Anaplan by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 7,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Anaplan by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 10,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $653,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc. lifted its position in shares of Anaplan by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 11,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $699,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Anaplan by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 104,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,122,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.08% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PLAN opened at $62.72 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $64.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.63. Anaplan has a 52 week low of $46.00 and a 52 week high of $86.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.78 and a beta of 1.89.

About Anaplan

Anaplan, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based connected planning platform that connects organizations and people for decision making. It also offers professional services, including consulting, implementation and training. The company was founded by Michael Gould, John David Guy Haddleton and Sue Haddleton in 2006 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Further Reading: QQQ ETF

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Anaplan (PLAN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Anaplan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anaplan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.