Analysts Expect CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) to Post $1.55 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) to post earnings per share of $1.55 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for CVS Health’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.58 and the lowest is $1.51. CVS Health reported earnings per share of $1.30 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 19.2%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CVS Health will report full year earnings of $7.93 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.78 to $8.01. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $8.24 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.19 to $8.30. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover CVS Health.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $73.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.52 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 14.16% and a net margin of 2.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.66 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Mizuho increased their price objective on CVS Health from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup increased their price objective on CVS Health from $98.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist increased their price objective on CVS Health from $94.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on CVS Health from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on CVS Health from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CVS Health presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $102.63.

In other news, EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 2,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.00, for a total value of $228,375.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 140,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,197,487. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Jonathan C. Roberts sold 108,870 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $10,342,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 222,411 shares of company stock worth $20,387,951 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in CVS Health during the second quarter worth about $25,000. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its position in CVS Health by 96.1% during the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 400 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in CVS Health during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP acquired a new stake in CVS Health during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in CVS Health during the second quarter worth about $40,000. 75.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE CVS traded up $0.20 on Wednesday, reaching $92.96. 4,954,467 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,267,718. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $86.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a market cap of $122.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.81. CVS Health has a 12 month low of $65.18 and a 12 month high of $96.57.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 22nd were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 21st. CVS Health’s payout ratio is 34.97%.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate/Other. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions. The Retail or Long Term Care segment includes selling of prescription drugs and assortment of general merchandise.

