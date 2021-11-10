Analysts Expect Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI) Will Announce Earnings of $0.47 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI) to announce earnings per share of $0.47 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Douglas Emmett’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.49 and the lowest is $0.46. Douglas Emmett posted earnings of $0.46 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 2.2%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Douglas Emmett will report full year earnings of $1.83 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.79 to $1.86. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $2.04 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.94 to $2.10. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Douglas Emmett.

Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.35). Douglas Emmett had a net margin of 7.11% and a return on equity of 1.60%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.40 EPS.

DEI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Douglas Emmett from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Douglas Emmett from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.60.

Shares of DEI traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $36.07. 716,856 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,211,108. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $32.95. The stock has a market cap of $6.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 102.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 3.11. Douglas Emmett has a 12 month low of $26.45 and a 12 month high of $36.95.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. Douglas Emmett’s payout ratio is currently 320.01%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DEI. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Douglas Emmett during the second quarter worth about $37,000. AGF Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Douglas Emmett during the third quarter worth about $183,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Douglas Emmett by 15.8% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,904 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $200,000 after buying an additional 804 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in Douglas Emmett in the third quarter worth about $202,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Douglas Emmett in the second quarter worth about $214,000. 93.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Douglas Emmett Company Profile

Douglas Emmett, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, ownership, and management of real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: Office, and Multifamily. The Office segment comprises rental of office space and other tenant services, including parking and storage space rental.

