Analysts Expect MEDNAX, Inc. (NYSE:MD) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $482.01 Million

Analysts expect MEDNAX, Inc. (NYSE:MD) to announce sales of $482.01 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for MEDNAX’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $495.80 million and the lowest is $473.00 million. MEDNAX reported sales of $416.63 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 15.7%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 17th.

On average, analysts expect that MEDNAX will report full year sales of $1.89 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.88 billion to $1.91 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $1.97 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.93 billion to $2.02 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for MEDNAX.

MEDNAX (NYSE:MD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.05. MEDNAX had a net margin of 1.05% and a return on equity of 12.99%. The firm had revenue of $493.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $480.04 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.33 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MD. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of MEDNAX from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Truist reduced their price target on shares of MEDNAX from $37.00 to $31.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of MEDNAX from $37.00 to $31.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on shares of MEDNAX from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Truist Securities reduced their price target on shares of MEDNAX from $37.00 to $31.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.00.

In other MEDNAX news, insider John C. Pepia sold 9,238 shares of MEDNAX stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.87, for a total value of $248,225.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark S. Ordan sold 95,000 shares of MEDNAX stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.09, for a total transaction of $3,333,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 115,895 shares of company stock valued at $3,919,828 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MD. Earnest Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of MEDNAX by 19.4% during the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 7,086,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,488,000 after buying an additional 1,149,651 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MEDNAX by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,886,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,323,000 after acquiring an additional 588,474 shares in the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of MEDNAX during the 2nd quarter valued at $10,777,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of MEDNAX during the 2nd quarter valued at $9,386,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of MEDNAX by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,728,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,877,000 after acquiring an additional 254,015 shares in the last quarter. 98.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MD stock traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $28.44. 5,112 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 701,685. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.92. MEDNAX has a 1-year low of $17.68 and a 1-year high of $35.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.98. The firm has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a PE ratio of 128.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 2.10.

MEDNAX Company Profile

MEDNAX, Inc provides physician services including newborn, anesthesia, maternal-fetal, tele radiology, pediatric cardiology and other pediatric subspecialty care. The firm’s solution include anesthesiology & pain management, prenatal, neonatal, pediatric, radiology, tele radiology, revenue cycle management and perioperative improvement consulting.

