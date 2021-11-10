Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Tandem Diabetes Care (TNDM)

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ: TNDM) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

11/4/2021 – Tandem Diabetes Care had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $132.00 to $140.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

11/4/2021 – Tandem Diabetes Care had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $120.00 to $138.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/4/2021 – Tandem Diabetes Care had its price target raised by analysts at SVB Leerink LLC from $135.00 to $140.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

11/4/2021 – Tandem Diabetes Care had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $121.00 to $137.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

9/24/2021 – Tandem Diabetes Care had its price target raised by analysts at SVB Leerink LLC from $123.00 to $135.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

9/13/2021 – Tandem Diabetes Care was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $129.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Tandem Diabetes delivered better-than-expected revenues for the second quarter of 2021. Solid performance in the quarter was driven by both new customer demand and increasing renewal purchases from the company’s installed base. Strong domestic and international pump sales along with robust domestic and international pump shipments are impressive. Expansion of gross margin and a raised 2021 sales forecast bode well for the stock. Continued adoption of the company’s t:slim X2 insulin pumps by both new and existing users look encouraging as well. Tandem Diabetes has been outperforming the industry for the past three months. However, escalating costs and expenses are putting pressure on bottom line.Continued impact of the pandemic on the company’s global operations poses a threat. A tough competitive landscape is a major concern.”

TNDM opened at $135.15 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.76, a current ratio of 6.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. has a 52-week low of $76.19 and a 52-week high of $142.03. The company has a 50 day moving average of $126.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $106.79. The company has a market cap of $8.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 466.03 and a beta of 0.23.

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The medical device company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. Tandem Diabetes Care had a net margin of 3.29% and a return on equity of 6.85%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.09) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Leigh Vosseller sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.05, for a total transaction of $1,400,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Susan Morrison sold 5,376 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.00, for a total transaction of $763,392.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 135,644 shares of company stock worth $16,788,373. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TNDM. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care by 64.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,806,634 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $693,195,000 after acquiring an additional 2,283,672 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care by 1,592.3% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 943,533 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $91,901,000 after acquiring an additional 887,777 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care by 248.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 705,789 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $44,818,000 after acquiring an additional 503,482 shares in the last quarter. Bellevue Group AG raised its holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care by 93.6% in the second quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 1,020,368 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $99,384,000 after acquiring an additional 493,234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care during the second quarter worth $46,510,000. 92.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc engages in the design, development, and commercialization of products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. Its flagship product, t:slim X2 Insulin Delivery System, operates as a small insulin pump. The company was founded by Paul M. DiPerna on January 27, 2006 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

