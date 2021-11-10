Analysts Set CanWel Building Materials Group Ltd. (TSE:DBM) Target Price at C$10.67

Shares of CanWel Building Materials Group Ltd. (TSE:DBM) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$10.54.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Haywood Securities decreased their price target on CanWel Building Materials Group from C$13.50 to C$12.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on CanWel Building Materials Group to C$12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on CanWel Building Materials Group from C$10.50 to C$9.75 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. CIBC reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of CanWel Building Materials Group in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on CanWel Building Materials Group from C$7.50 to C$7.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th.

DBM stock opened at C$7.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 196.88, a current ratio of 3.05 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market capitalization of C$621.12 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.26. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$6.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$5.24. CanWel Building Materials Group has a fifty-two week low of C$6.13 and a fifty-two week high of C$10.83.

CanWel Building Materials Group (TSE:DBM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The company reported C$0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.61 by C$0.03. The firm had revenue of C$756.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$773.90 million. Research analysts expect that CanWel Building Materials Group will post 1.11 EPS for the current year.

CanWel Building Materials Group Company Profile

CanWel Building Materials Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, distributes building materials and home renovation products in Canada, Hawaii, and the Western United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution and Forestry. The company sells decking and railing; engineered wood products; fasteners and adhesives; foundation; insulation and wraps; interior finishing; lumber, plywood, OSB, and specialty industrial products; roofing products; treated wood; siding and trim products; and security products, as well as forms and reinforcement products.

