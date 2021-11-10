Analysts Set Cresco Labs Inc. (OTCMKTS:CRLBF) Target Price at $23.57

Shares of Cresco Labs Inc. (OTCMKTS:CRLBF) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $23.57.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CRLBF. Canaccord Genuity upgraded Cresco Labs to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Cresco Labs from C$34.00 to C$30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their target price on Cresco Labs from $12.65 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd.

OTCMKTS:CRLBF opened at $8.86 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.26. Cresco Labs has a 52-week low of $7.48 and a 52-week high of $17.49.

Cresco Labs Inc, together with its subsidiaries, cultivates, manufactures, and sells retail and medical cannabis products in the United States. It provides cannabis in flowers, vape pens, live resins, disposable pens, and extracts under the Cresco brand; flowers, popcorns, shakes, pre-rolls, and vapes under the High Supply brand; flowers, vapes, and edibles under the Good News brand; vapes and edibles under the Wonder Wellness Co brand; and tinctures, capsules, salves, ingestibles, sublingual oils, and transdermal patches under the Remedi brand, as well as cannabis products made from plants under the Reserve brand.

