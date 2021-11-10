Analysts Set DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) Price Target at $9.63

Shares of DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $9.43.

A number of analysts recently commented on DRH shares. Truist Securities raised DiamondRock Hospitality from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Truist raised DiamondRock Hospitality from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on DiamondRock Hospitality from $10.00 to $10.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Raymond James decreased their target price on DiamondRock Hospitality from $11.50 to $10.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered DiamondRock Hospitality from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday.

In other news, EVP William J. Tennis sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.90, for a total value of $327,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DRH. Vision Capital Corp bought a new position in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality in the third quarter valued at approximately $14,175,000. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in DiamondRock Hospitality by 38.2% in the third quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 5,192,684 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,071,000 after purchasing an additional 1,435,705 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in DiamondRock Hospitality by 3.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,444,586 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $324,412,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130,744 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its stake in DiamondRock Hospitality by 69.8% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,327,445 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $22,599,000 after purchasing an additional 956,416 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income purchased a new position in DiamondRock Hospitality in the second quarter valued at approximately $8,378,000.

Shares of NYSE:DRH traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $10.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 49,419 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,282,095. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.23 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a quick ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.22. DiamondRock Hospitality has a fifty-two week low of $5.89 and a fifty-two week high of $11.48.

DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02). DiamondRock Hospitality had a negative return on equity of 25.28% and a negative net margin of 91.48%. The company had revenue of $179.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $160.82 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.22) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 258.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that DiamondRock Hospitality will post 0.13 EPS for the current year.

DiamondRock Hospitality Company Profile

DiamondRock Hospitality Co is a real estate investment trust which focuses on lodging properties. It engages in the acquisition, ownership, asset management, and renovation of hotels and resorts. Its brands include Autograph Collection Hotels, Courtyard Marriott, Hilton Garden Inn, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, JW Marriott, and Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants.

