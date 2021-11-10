Analysts Set Expectations for Barrick Gold Corp’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:GOLD)

Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) – Equities research analysts at Raymond James raised their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Barrick Gold in a note issued to investors on Thursday, November 4th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now expects that the gold and copper producer will post earnings per share of $1.11 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.10. Raymond James has a “Outperform” rating and a $27.50 price target on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Barrick Gold’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.28 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.29 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.06 EPS.

Get Barrick Gold alerts:

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Barclays decreased their price objective on Barrick Gold from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 18th. National Bankshares decreased their price objective on Barrick Gold from C$37.00 to C$36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Barrick Gold from C$42.00 to C$41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. TD Securities decreased their price objective on Barrick Gold from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “action list buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Barrick Gold in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.56.

Shares of GOLD opened at $19.62 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $34.89 billion, a PE ratio of 17.52, a PEG ratio of 8.22 and a beta of 0.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $18.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 4.47 and a quick ratio of 3.46. Barrick Gold has a 1 year low of $17.56 and a 1 year high of $27.00.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The gold and copper producer reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.87 billion. Barrick Gold had a return on equity of 6.42% and a net margin of 16.57%. The business’s revenue was down 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Barrick Gold during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC purchased a new position in shares of Barrick Gold during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Barrick Gold by 1,025.3% during the second quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,823 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,661 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Barrick Gold during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Barrick Gold during the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. 54.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.14%.

Barrick Gold Company Profile

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

Featured Article: Non-Fungible Token (NFT) Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Barrick Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barrick Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.