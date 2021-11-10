Analysts Set NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NGM) Price Target at $36.30

NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NGM) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, seven have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $36.60.

NGM has been the topic of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th.

Shares of NGM traded down $0.50 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $20.48. 152,487 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 356,741. NGM Biopharmaceuticals has a one year low of $14.90 and a one year high of $32.12. The business has a 50-day moving average of $21.06 and a 200 day moving average of $21.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.70 and a beta of 1.82.

NGM Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NGM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.03). NGM Biopharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 157.90% and a negative return on equity of 34.43%. As a group, analysts anticipate that NGM Biopharmaceuticals will post -1.62 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Jin-Long Chen sold 15,000 shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.41, for a total transaction of $306,150.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Hsiao D. Lieu sold 2,000 shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $44,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 32,000 shares of company stock worth $740,600. 45.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in NGM Biopharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 62.5% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 1,713 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 115,612.5% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after buying an additional 9,249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DAFNA Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $291,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.78% of the company’s stock.

NGM Biopharmaceuticals Company Profile

NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and development of therapeutics for cardio-metabolic, liver, oncologic, and ophthalmic diseases. Its lead product candidate, aldafermin, is designed for the treatment of patients with non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, with liver fibrosis stage 2, 3, or 4.

