Analysts Set NuVista Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NUVSF) PT at $5.42

NuVista Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NUVSF) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the ten analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $5.42.

NUVSF has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Scotiabank raised their target price on NuVista Energy from C$6.00 to C$8.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on NuVista Energy from C$4.00 to C$4.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on NuVista Energy from C$3.50 to C$4.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on NuVista Energy from C$5.00 to C$6.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, CIBC upped their price objective on NuVista Energy from C$5.00 to C$7.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th.

Get NuVista Energy alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS NUVSF remained flat at $$5.72 during trading on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,304 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,988. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.18. NuVista Energy has a twelve month low of $0.60 and a twelve month high of $5.85.

NuVista Energy Ltd., a condensate and natural gas company, engages in the development, delineation, and production of condensate, oil, and natural gas reserves in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It primarily focuses on the condensate-rich Montney formation in the Wapiti area of the Alberta Deep Basin.

Featured Story: What are gap-down stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for NuVista Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NuVista Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.