Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Heritage-Crystal Clean (HCCI)

Heritage-Crystal Clean (NASDAQ: HCCI) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

10/26/2021 – Heritage-Crystal Clean was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating. They now have a $39.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “HERITAGE-CRYSTAL CLEAN, LLC, headquartered in Elgin, Illinois, is a privately-held marketing and sales Company that concentrates on servicing the automotive repair, commercial and industrial marketplaces, primarily in the Midwest and Eastern States. “

10/25/2021 – Heritage-Crystal Clean had its “market perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Roth Capital. They now have a $38.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $34.00.

10/22/2021 – Heritage-Crystal Clean had its price target raised by analysts at Barrington Research from $36.00 to $39.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

10/22/2021 – Heritage-Crystal Clean had its price target raised by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $35.00 to $40.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

10/22/2021 – Heritage-Crystal Clean had its price target raised by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $34.00 to $39.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/20/2021 – Heritage-Crystal Clean was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “HERITAGE-CRYSTAL CLEAN, LLC, headquartered in Elgin, Illinois, is a privately-held marketing and sales Company that concentrates on servicing the automotive repair, commercial and industrial marketplaces, primarily in the Midwest and Eastern States. “

10/12/2021 – Heritage-Crystal Clean was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “HERITAGE-CRYSTAL CLEAN, LLC, headquartered in Elgin, Illinois, is a privately-held marketing and sales Company that concentrates on servicing the automotive repair, commercial and industrial marketplaces, primarily in the Midwest and Eastern States. “

9/28/2021 – Heritage-Crystal Clean was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $34.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “HERITAGE-CRYSTAL CLEAN, LLC, headquartered in Elgin, Illinois, is a privately-held marketing and sales Company that concentrates on servicing the automotive repair, commercial and industrial marketplaces, primarily in the Midwest and Eastern States. “

NASDAQ HCCI opened at $34.97 on Wednesday. Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc has a 12-month low of $18.86 and a 12-month high of $36.29. The company has a market capitalization of $845.85 million, a PE ratio of 17.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $30.61 and its 200-day moving average is $29.82.

Get Heritage-Crystal Clean Inc alerts:

Heritage-Crystal Clean (NASDAQ:HCCI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The industrial products company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.19. Heritage-Crystal Clean had a net margin of 10.08% and a return on equity of 16.64%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.18 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Carmine Falcone sold 4,000 shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.10, for a total value of $112,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 8.91% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HCCI. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in Heritage-Crystal Clean during the third quarter worth $38,000. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean by 18.9% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,197 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean during the second quarter worth $66,000. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean during the third quarter worth $148,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean by 101,760.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,093 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 5,088 shares in the last quarter. 61.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc engages in the provision of parts cleaning and waste management services to the manufacturing and vehicle service sectors. It operates through the Environmental Services, and Oil Business segments. The Environmental Services segment includes parts cleaning, containerized waste management, vacuum truck services, antifreeze recycling activities, and field services.

Featured Story: Range Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Heritage-Crystal Clean Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heritage-Crystal Clean Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.