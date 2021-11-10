Analyzing Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) & Austerlitz Acquisition Co. I (NYSE:AUS)

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) and Austerlitz Acquisition Co. I (NYSE:AUS) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

84.9% of Six Flags Entertainment shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 54.9% of Austerlitz Acquisition Co. I shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.8% of Six Flags Entertainment shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Six Flags Entertainment and Austerlitz Acquisition Co. I, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Six Flags Entertainment 0 1 7 0 2.88 Austerlitz Acquisition Co. I 0 0 0 0 N/A

Six Flags Entertainment currently has a consensus price target of $55.25, suggesting a potential upside of 28.31%. Given Six Flags Entertainment’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Six Flags Entertainment is more favorable than Austerlitz Acquisition Co. I.

Profitability

This table compares Six Flags Entertainment and Austerlitz Acquisition Co. I’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Six Flags Entertainment 3.58% -4.06% 1.62% Austerlitz Acquisition Co. I N/A N/A N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Six Flags Entertainment and Austerlitz Acquisition Co. I’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Six Flags Entertainment $356.58 million 10.38 -$423.38 million $0.49 87.88 Austerlitz Acquisition Co. I N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Austerlitz Acquisition Co. I has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Six Flags Entertainment.

Summary

Six Flags Entertainment beats Austerlitz Acquisition Co. I on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Six Flags Entertainment

Six Flags Entertainment Corp. engages in operating of theme parks. It operates under the brand name Six Flags, which offers rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. The company was founded by Angus G. Wynne Jr. in 1961 and is headquartered in Arlington, TX.

About Austerlitz Acquisition Co. I

Austerlitz Acquisition Corporation I focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was formerly known as Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corporation III. Austerlitz Acquisition Corporation I was founded in 2020 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

