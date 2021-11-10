Anchor 1-Day Volume Tops $8,238.00 (ANCT)

Anchor (CURRENCY:ANCT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on November 10th. Anchor has a total market capitalization of $10.44 million and $8,238.00 worth of Anchor was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Anchor coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.81 or 0.00001189 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Anchor has traded up 3.4% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Anchor Coin Profile

Anchor is a coin. Its genesis date was June 11th, 2019. Anchor’s total supply is 759,493,671 coins and its circulating supply is 12,832,134 coins. Anchor’s official Twitter account is @theanchor_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Anchor is theanchor.io . The official message board for Anchor is theanchor.io/news/category/press-releases

According to CryptoCompare, “Anchor is a stablecoin aiming to offer the users long-term price stability and protection from inflation while hedging against daily market volatility. Anchor (ANCT) is pegged to a non-flationary financial index called the Monetary Measurement Unit (MMU), representing the real growth of the global economy. The MMU takes into account the most up-to-date macroeconomic data to calculate the value of the global economy and mirror its sustainable and predictable growth trend. “

Anchor Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Anchor directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Anchor should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Anchor using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

