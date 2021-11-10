Andrew Coombs Buys 760,000 Shares of Sirius Real Estate Limited (LON:SRE) Stock

Sirius Real Estate Limited (LON:SRE) insider Andrew Coombs bought 760,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 131 ($1.71) per share, for a total transaction of £995,600 ($1,300,757.77).

Andrew Coombs also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Sirius Real Estate alerts:

On Thursday, August 26th, Andrew Coombs acquired 11,786 shares of Sirius Real Estate stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 123 ($1.61) per share, with a total value of £14,496.78 ($18,940.14).

Shares of Sirius Real Estate stock traded up GBX 2.60 ($0.03) during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 141.40 ($1.85). 2,250,531 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,881,357. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.25, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market cap of £1.50 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.75. Sirius Real Estate Limited has a 52 week low of GBX 83.10 ($1.09) and a 52 week high of GBX 141.54 ($1.85). The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 129.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 115.43.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 16th will be given a dividend of €0.02 ($0.02) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th. This is an increase from Sirius Real Estate’s previous dividend of $0.02. Sirius Real Estate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.30%.

A number of brokerages have commented on SRE. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 155 ($2.03) price objective on shares of Sirius Real Estate in a research report on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 130 ($1.70) price objective on shares of Sirius Real Estate in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 155 ($2.03) price objective on shares of Sirius Real Estate in a research report on Wednesday.

About Sirius Real Estate

Sirius is a property company listed on the main market and premium segment of the London Stock Exchange and the main board of the Johannesburg Stock Exchange. It is a leading operator of branded business parks providing conventional space and flexible workspace in Germany. The Company’s core strategy is the acquisition of business parks at attractive yields, the integration of these business parks into its network of sites under the Company’s own name as well as offering a range of branded products within those sites, and the reconfiguration and upgrade of existing and vacant space to appeal to the local market, through intensive asset management and investment.

Featured Article: Fundamental Analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Sirius Real Estate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sirius Real Estate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.