Angel Oak Mortgage (NYSE:AOMR) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.10 EPS

Angel Oak Mortgage (NYSE:AOMR) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.10), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of AOMR traded down $0.06 on Wednesday, reaching $18.32. The stock had a trading volume of 446 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,222. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $17.62. Angel Oak Mortgage has a 12-month low of $15.70 and a 12-month high of $19.00.

Get Angel Oak Mortgage alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 22nd will be issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 19th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.86%. This is a boost from Angel Oak Mortgage’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12.

AOMR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer lowered Angel Oak Mortgage from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Angel Oak Mortgage from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.83.

In other news, Director W D. Minami bought 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.75 per share, for a total transaction of $79,875.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Angel Oak Mortgage stock. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in Angel Oak Mortgage, Inc. (NYSE:AOMR) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000. Institutional investors own 64.82% of the company’s stock.

Angel Oak Mortgage Company Profile

Angel Oak Mortgage, Inc, a real estate finance company, focuses on acquiring and investing in first lien non- qualified mortgage loans and other mortgage-related assets in the United States mortgage market. The company qualifies as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders.

Featured Article: What are some reasons analysts would give stocks a buy rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Angel Oak Mortgage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Angel Oak Mortgage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.