Angel Oak Mortgage (NYSE:AOMR) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.10 EPS

Angel Oak Mortgage (NYSE:AOMR) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.10), MarketWatch Earnings reports.
Shares of AOMR traded down $0.06 on Wednesday, reaching $18.32. The stock had a trading volume of 446 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,222. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $17.62. Angel Oak Mortgage has a 12-month low of $15.70 and a 12-month high of $19.00.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 22nd will be issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 19th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.86%. This is a boost from Angel Oak Mortgage’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12.
In other news, Director W D. Minami bought 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.75 per share, for a total transaction of $79,875.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Angel Oak Mortgage stock. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in Angel Oak Mortgage, Inc. (NYSE:AOMR) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000. Institutional investors own 64.82% of the company’s stock.
Angel Oak Mortgage Company Profile
Angel Oak Mortgage, Inc, a real estate finance company, focuses on acquiring and investing in first lien non- qualified mortgage loans and other mortgage-related assets in the United States mortgage market. The company qualifies as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders.
