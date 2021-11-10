Angel Oak Mortgage (NYSE:AOMR) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Angel Oak Mortgage (NYSE:AOMR) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.10), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of NYSE:AOMR traded down $0.07 on Wednesday, hitting $18.31. The company had a trading volume of 436 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,222. Angel Oak Mortgage has a 1-year low of $15.70 and a 1-year high of $19.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $17.62.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Monday, November 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.86%. This is an increase from Angel Oak Mortgage’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 19th.

In related news, Director W D. Minami bought 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.75 per share, with a total value of $79,875.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Angel Oak Mortgage stock. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in Angel Oak Mortgage, Inc. (NYSE:AOMR) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,000. 64.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AOMR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer cut shares of Angel Oak Mortgage from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Angel Oak Mortgage from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Angel Oak Mortgage presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.83.

Angel Oak Mortgage, Inc, a real estate finance company, focuses on acquiring and investing in first lien non- qualified mortgage loans and other mortgage-related assets in the United States mortgage market. The company qualifies as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders.

