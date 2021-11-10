Anirudh Devgan Sells 25,000 Shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) Stock

Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) President Anirudh Devgan sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.00, for a total transaction of $4,475,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Anirudh Devgan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, August 24th, Anirudh Devgan sold 3,922 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.71, for a total transaction of $622,460.62.

On Tuesday, August 17th, Anirudh Devgan sold 2,817 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.45, for a total transaction of $423,817.65.

CDNS stock opened at $182.37 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $162.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $146.47. The stock has a market cap of $50.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.54, a P/E/G ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 1.07. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $109.20 and a 1 year high of $182.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.59.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The software maker reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.05. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 23.30% and a return on equity of 28.98%. The firm had revenue of $750.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $741.84 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.58 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 3.4% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 69,256 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $9,476,000 after acquiring an additional 2,304 shares in the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP lifted its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 71.9% in the second quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 309,700 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $42,373,000 after buying an additional 129,500 shares in the last quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 2.8% in the second quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 223,652 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $30,600,000 after buying an additional 6,078 shares in the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 4.0% in the first quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 202,448 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,734,000 after buying an additional 7,861 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 9.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,797,196 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,340,453,000 after buying an additional 883,290 shares in the last quarter. 83.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $166.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a report on Friday, September 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $173.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cadence Design Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $182.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Cadence Design Systems presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $171.08.

Cadence Design Systems Company Profile

Cadence Design Systems, Inc engages in the design and development of integrated circuits and electronic devices. Its products include electronic design automation, software, emulation hardware, and intellectual property, commonly referred to as verification IP, and design IP.

