Annexon (NASDAQ:ANNX) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.06 EPS

Annexon (NASDAQ:ANNX) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.93) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.87) by ($0.06), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of Annexon stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $16.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,251 shares, compared to its average volume of 194,280. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $18.82. Annexon has a one year low of $14.73 and a one year high of $38.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $629.38 million, a PE ratio of -5.89 and a beta of 0.42.

In other news, CEO Douglas Love sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.05, for a total transaction of $165,375.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ted Yednock sold 16,190 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $323,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $300,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 27,190 shares of company stock worth $559,210. Insiders own 7.90% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ANNX. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Annexon by 15.5% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 1,444 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in Annexon during the second quarter valued at approximately $265,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Annexon by 176.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 96,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,175,000 after buying an additional 61,709 shares in the last quarter.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Annexon in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Annexon in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $39.00 price target on shares of Annexon in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Annexon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 price target on shares of Annexon in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.67.

Annexon, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutics for autoimmune and neurodegenerative diseases. It focuses on the treatment of body, brain, and eye disorders. The company's C1q is an initiating molecule of the classical complement pathway that targets distinct disease processes, such as antibody-mediated autoimmune disease and complement-mediated neurodegeneration.

