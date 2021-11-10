APA (NASDAQ:APA) Price Target Increased to $33.00 by Analysts at KeyCorp

APA (NASDAQ:APA) had its price objective lifted by stock analysts at KeyCorp from $31.00 to $33.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. KeyCorp’s target price points to a potential upside of 9.96% from the company’s previous close. KeyCorp also issued estimates for APA’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.01 EPS.

APA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered APA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on APA from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Raymond James raised their target price on APA from $30.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. TheStreet raised APA from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on APA from $21.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, APA currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.23.

Shares of NASDAQ APA opened at $30.01 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.79, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market cap of $10.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 4.76. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.35. APA has a 52 week low of $9.57 and a 52 week high of $31.14.

APA (NASDAQ:APA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.09. APA had a negative return on equity of 393.47% and a net margin of 8.91%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.16) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that APA will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of APA by 85.8% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 60,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,299,000 after buying an additional 27,725 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of APA by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 228,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,939,000 after buying an additional 14,779 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of APA by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,365,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,443,000 after buying an additional 16,637 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of APA by 23.7% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 375,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,727,000 after buying an additional 71,980 shares during the period. Finally, abrdn plc increased its holdings in APA by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 143,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,105,000 after purchasing an additional 2,185 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.82% of the company’s stock.

About APA

APA Corp. explores for oil and natural gas through its subsidiaries. It produces oil and gas with operations in the the United States, Egypt and the United Kingdom and exploration activities offshore Suriname. The company was founded in 1954 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

